Dinwiddie thrives with fresh start, lifts playoff-bound Mavs

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie is thriving in Dallas since a trade that has proven to be a boost for the playoff-bound Mavericks. The eight-year veteran has been stung by suggestions he was a locker room problem in Washington before the deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards. Dinwiddie hasn’t needed any time to realize Dallas is driven by franchise superstar Luka Doncic. He’s also shown an ability to carry the load when Doncic rests. Dinwiddie’s numbers are markedly better since the trade, and the Mavericks are 12-3 in games he has played.