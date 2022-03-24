DeBrincat’s shootout goal propels Blackhawks over Kings 4-3

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex DeBrincat had a goal and an assist in regulation and then scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings. Patrick Kane also had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks. Chicago has won two straight for the first time since reeling off four consecutive victories in the middle of January. Sam Lafferty also scored. Collin Delia made 43 saves. Phillip Danault scored twice for the Kings for his fourth multigoal game of the season. Danault also has a career-high 21 goals. Trevor Moore added a short-handed score for Los Angeles.