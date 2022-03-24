D-backs agree on 1-year deal with RHP Zach Davies

PHOENIX (AP) — Right-handed pitcher Zach Davies has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks that includes a mutual option for the 2023 season. The Diamondbacks hope Davies can have a bounce-back season after a rough 2021 when he was 6-12 with a 5.78 ERA for the Chicago Cubs and the led the National League with 75 walks. The 29-year-old had a 3.79 ERA over his first six MLB seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres. He’ll compete for a spot in the starting rotation behind Madison Bumgarner, Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly.