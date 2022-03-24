Canada must wait for World Cup spot after loss to Costa Rica

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — Celso Borges scored in first-half stoppage time and Costa Rica prevented Canada from securing its first World Cup berth in 36 years Thursday night with a 1-0 victory in CONCACAF qualifying. Canada needs a win or a draw Sunday when its hosts Jamaica to book a spot in Qatar, while Costa Rica moved into fourth place in the standings with the victory. Canada played with 10 men after Mark-Anthony Kaye was sent off with a red card in the 34th minute.