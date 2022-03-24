Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:52 pm

Brewers’ Yelich seeks health, return to 2018-19 form

KEYT

JACK THOMPSON
Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Milwaukee star Christian Yelich has seen his production decline since his 2018 MVP season and arguably better performance in 2019 with 44 homers in 130 games. But since suffering a broken right kneecap near the end of 2019 the 30-year-old left fielder has hit just 21 homers over two seasons, perhaps due to a back injury. Yelich says he’s healthy again and ready for a rebound in 2022 as the Brewers set out to try to make the postseason for the fifth straight year. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content