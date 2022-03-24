Arizona GOP votes to restrict transgender sports, surgeries

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House has voted to prohibit gender reassignment surgery for minors and ban transgender athletes from playing on girls sports teams. The bill already passed in the state Senate and with Thursday’s vote, Arizona appears poised to join a growing list of Republican-controlled states trying to restrict transgender rights as they gain more visibility in culture and society. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has not said whether he will sign either bill. Two GOP governors this week bucked conservatives in their party and vetoed bills in Indiana and Utah requiring trans girls to play on boys sports teams.