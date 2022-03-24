49ers sign DL Hyder, CB Johnson to 1-year deals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back two familiar faces on defense, signing one-year deals with defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. and cornerback Dontae Johnson. Hyder returns to San Francisco after spending last season with Seattle. Hyder has had his most production playing for Niners defensive line coach Kris Kocurek. He had 8 1/2 sacks in 2020 for San Francisco and eight sacks for Detroit in 2016 when Kocurek was his position coach. Johnson is remaining in San Francisco after playing 16 games with three starts last season. He had 30 tackles, two passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.