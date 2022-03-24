2 pro women’s hockey groups meet in bid to thaw relations

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

The Premier Hockey Federation is taking its playoffs to Florida this weekend, but not before making a latest attempt to mend fences with members of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association. The rival groups met in New York at the request of the NHL. The league hopes discussions could get the two sides working together to unify the sport. The six-team PHF termed discussions as being “constructive,” but would not say whether further meetings are scheduled. PWHPA executive Jayna Hefford and NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly declined comment.