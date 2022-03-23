Tyler Mahle chosen to start on opening day for Reds

By GARY SCHATZ

Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Tyler Mahle has been chosen to start for the Cincinnati Reds on opening day against the World Series champion Atlanta Braves. Manager David Bell gave the four-year veteran the news on Wednesday morning ahead of his second spring training start. The 27-year-old Mahle tied for the major league lead with 33 starts last season, finishing with a team-best 13-6 record with a 3.75 ERA. Luis Castillo made the season opening-day start last season and in two of the last three. He has shoulder pain and is expected to miss at least his first start of the season. The Reds open at Atlanta on April 7.