Tite hoping Neymar can forget club worries with Brazil

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite and his players are doing their best to boost Neymar’s morale after the striker’s recent struggles at Paris Saint-Germain. Neymar and Argentina great Lionel Messi have both faced heavy criticism in Paris after the team’s loss to Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the Champions League. But ahead of the team’s final two World Cup qualifiers, Brazil coach Tite is hoping Neymar can forget about his club’s troubles and rediscover his best form. Brazil has already qualified for this year’s tournament in Qatar, meaning Neymar won’t be facing the same level of scrutiny.