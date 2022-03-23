Sacked: Mayfield waits as Browns look to trade unwanted QB

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Baker Mayfield was once the No. 1 overall pick. He’s not anyone’s choice at the moment. Mayfield is a quarterback without a team. Cleveland’s starter the past four seasons, Mayfield lost his job last week when the Browns pulled off a trade that shook the NFL by acquiring Deshaun Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler in Houston accused of sexual assault by 22 women. With Watson due to arrive any day to take over as Cleveland’s franchise QB, Mayfield is leaving. The Browns will trade him at some point, but there’s not much of a market for the 26-year-old at the moment. He is due to make $18.8 million next season. His contract makes it nearly impossible for the Browns to find a trade partner.