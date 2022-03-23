Red hazard line and pillow fights highlight Match Play start

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Maverick McNealy was the last man to get into the Dell Technologies Match Play. Perhaps it was only fitting he was the first to close out his match. He routed Joaquin Niemann in 12 holes to highlight a typically unpredictable day at Austin Country Club. Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa were among six of the top eight seeds he won. Most of the matches resembled a pillow fight. Bryson DeChambeau halved five holes with a bogey and tied Richard Bland. DeChambeau also was on the good end of a ruling involving a red hazard line and a sprinkler.