Kamila Valieva to skate Russian exhibition competition

LONDON (AP) — The teenage Russian figure skater at the center of a doping scandal at last month’s Beijing Olympics will skate in a competition this week. Kamila Valieva will skate in an exhibition tournament in Russia starting Friday. The 15-year-old Valieva won Olympic gold in the team competition before finding out that she tested positive for a banned substance before the Beijing Games began. She was allowed to compete in the singles competition at the Olympics despite her positive test in part because of her status as a minor and finished fourth. But Russian athletes have since been banned from international competition following their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Associated Press

