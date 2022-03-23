Fournette finalizes 3-year, $21 million deal with Buccaneers

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Piece by piece, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reassembling an impressive array of playmakers around Tom Brady. Free-agent running back Leonard Fournette finalized a three-year, $21 million contract with the team, joining receivers Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Breshad Perriman, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen and guard Aaron Stinnie as key offensive players who’ve agreed to new deals since Brady ended his brief retirement this month. The 27-year-old Fournette is coming off one of the best all-around seasons of his career after rushing for 812 yards and eight touchdowns and finishing with 69 receptions for 454 yards and two TDs in 2021.