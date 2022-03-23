Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 12:13 pm

Ex-Rockie Gray looks forward to leading young Rangers staff

KEYT

By JACK THOMPSON
Associated Press

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — After seven seasons with the Colorado Rockies, Jon Gray moved on to the Texas Rangers in the offseason with a four-year, $56 million contract. The 30-year-old right-hander figures to be the anchor of the rotation in the wake of a 102-loss season that resulted in Texas overhauling its roster and bringing in free agents Corey Seager and Marcus Semien as well as trading for Minnesota catcher Mitch Garver. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content