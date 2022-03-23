Eriksen in contention to make Denmark return on Saturday

COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen is set to train with the Denmark squad on Thursday and could make his return to the national team in Saturday’s friendly match against the Netherlands. It would be Eriksen’s first appearance for Denmark since he collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a European Championship game in June. He has resumed his playing career in the past few weeks at Premier League club Brentford but missed the match against Leicester on Sunday after contracting COVID-19. Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand says Eriksen is likely to start on the bench against the Dutch and is “100% ready” to play against Serbia in Copenhagen on Tuesday.