End of Story: Red Sox make INF Trevor Story signing official

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have announced their signing of former Rockies shortstop Trevor Story to make the deal official. Story agreed to terms on a six-year deal on Sunday. The two-time All-Star will play second base in Boston, leaving shortstop for Xander Bogaerts. Story batted .251 with 24 homers and 75 RBIs for the Rockies last season. In five major league seasons, he has never played any defensive position other than shortstop.