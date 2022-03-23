Doping probe in French horse racing leads to 26 arrests

BORDEAUX, France (AP) — Prosecutors in France say 26 people have been arrested in relation to a suspected doping ring in horse racing. The Bordeaux prosecutor’s office says those arrested on Tuesday are racehorse trainers and owners, doctors and pharmacists. The office says 25 of those arrested were in France and another person was in another country in the European Union that couldn’t be disclosed. They were being questioned Wednesday and Thursday after which a judge will decide the next step to take in the investigation. French horse racing authorities Le Trot and France Galop say they are paying the “greatest attention to the ongoing investigations” into suspicions of doping.