Coffee talk: At Miami Open, Butler is in the drink business

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — If tennis players want a shot of espresso or a latte or a cappuccino at the Miami Open, chances are it’ll be Jimmy Butler providing it for them. The All-Star forward for the Miami Heat — whose obsession with coffee started as a joke of sorts at the NBA’s restart bubble inside Walt Disney World two years ago and has become an actual company since — is bringing his BigFace brand to the player-dining and some VIP areas at the tournament, his largest activation yet. It made sense on many levels, the least of which is that Butler also just happens to be an enormous tennis fan.