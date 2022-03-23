Cinderella Saint Peter’s dancing on boulevard in Jersey City

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Saint Peter’s University wasn’t just little-known nationally before this year’s NCAA Tournament. The Jesuit-run school doesn’t even have a high profile locally. One could drive right past it on John F. Kennedy Boulevard in Jersey City, New Jersey, without even noticing. But that’s the beauty of the NCAA Tournament, the way a school that’s an afterthought when the brackets are announced can become the darling of the ball. The Peacocks are the third No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 and will face No. 3 seed Purdue in Philadelphia on Friday. Saint Peter’s had never won an NCAA Tournament game before this year.