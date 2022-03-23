British government allows Chelsea to sell some tickets again

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The British government will allow Chelsea to sell some tickets again under the terms of its sanctioning license, meaning Real Madrid supporters can attend the Champions League quarterfinal at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea had been banned from selling tickets after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned last month for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin after the invasion on Ukraine. Chelsea has been granted a license to continue operating as a club but with strict limitations on its commercial ventures. However, a government document seen by The Associated Press shows the terms of the license now allows Champions League tickets to be sold again. Chelsea hosts Madrid in the first leg of the quarterfinals in April.