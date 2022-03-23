Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:46 am

Brazil’s soccer body elects new president following scandal

KEYT

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s soccer confederation CBF has elected a new president as it tries to move on from a sexual harassment scandal involving its previous leader. The 68-year-old Ednaldo Rodrigues was appointed for a four-year term after receiving 137 of 141 possible votes as the only candidate running. However, the election has been hotly disputed and Rodrigues’ opponents had tried to get a court order to delay the ballot. Rodrigues will replace Rogério Caboclo, who was suspended in June and removed in February after a former staffer accused him of sexual harassment. Later two other women also made accusations against him. He denies the accusations. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content