Blackhawks snap 3-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Ducks

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Dylan Strome scored the go-ahead goal with 3:50 remaining and Patrick Kane had another big night against Anaheim as the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the skidding Ducks 4-2. Strome redirected Riley Stillman’s shot from near the blueline past John Gibson to help the Blackhawks snap a three-game losing streak. Kane had a goal and two assists, giving him a point in nine straight games against Anaheim. Sam Carrick — who was playing in his 100th NHL game — scored twice for Anaheim, marking the first multigoal game of his six-year career. However, it wasn’t enough for the Ducks, who have dropped eight straight for the fifth time in franchise history.