Ayton has career-high 35 points, Suns rally past T-Wolves

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored a career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds as the Phoenix Suns surged past trash-talking Minnesota 125-116. Devin Booker had 22 of his 28 points in the second half for Phoenix. Landry Shamet scored 10 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter to help fuel the rally. The NBA-leading Suns are within one win or a Memphis loss of wrapping up homecourt advantage in the playoffs. Anthony Edwards scored 19 points for Minnesota, which has its first two-game losing streak since Feb. 9-11. There were three technical fouls and one flagrant foul called on each team.