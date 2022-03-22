US-Saudi investor, the Medina Spirit owner, bids for Chelsea

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — The owner of disqualified Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is among the bidders for Premier League club Chelsea as part of the accelerated search for a new owner. Amr Zedan, a Los Angeles-born Saudi investor, has registered his bid with the Raine Group — the bank overseeing the sale of the reigning European and world champions, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the bid publicly. Zedan is chairman of the Zedan Group, which is involved in the energy and petrochemical sectors in Saudi Arabia and features the Zedan Racing Stables. Zedan joins a list of at least six publicly disclosed bidders for the west London club.