Springer, Blue Jays upbeat about 2022 season

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — George Springer played for the first time this year, Yusei Kikuchi made his Toronto debut, and the Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees in the initial exhibition matchup between the teams. Springer hit .264 with 22 homers and 50 RBIs in 78 games in his first year with Toronto. He was slowed by injuries at the start of the season. Kikuchi struck out four and walked one over two hitless innings in the 9-2 win.