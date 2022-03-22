Randle fined again, this time $40,000 for language to ref

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle has been penalized $40,000 by the NBA for directing hostile language at a referee, bringing his total to $130,000 in fines this season. The latest came for his actions at the end of New York’s 108-93 loss to Utah on Sunday. Randle engaged in lengthy conversations with the officials as well as shoving Jazz center Rudy Gobert. Last season’s winner of the Most Improved Player award has lost his emotions at times in this disappointing season for the Knicks. He has been fined four times, including $50,000 earlier this month for his actions during a game in Phoenix.