Pride apologizes for not allowing display of ‘Gay’ banner

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

The Orlando Pride has apologized after a supporters’ group was told it could not display a banner that said “Gay” at a match this weekend. The Black Swans’ banner was in reference to Florida’s recently passed legislation dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay″ bill. The supporters group said on Twitter it was told the sign was political. The Pride’s statement said it wrongly focused on policies and procedures surrounding signs and banners, rather than the meaning of the message.