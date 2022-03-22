On the verge of a World Cup berth, Canada on the rise

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

Canada’s men are on the verge of going to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years. Canada sits atop the CONCACAF standings for World Cup qualification, ahead of the United States and Mexico. The team has yet to drop a final-round qualifying match, with seven wins and four draws. Canada has dramatically risen in the FIFA rankings from No. 94 when John Herdman took over as coach in 2018 to No. 33 today. Canada visits Costa Rica on Thursday for the first of three final qualification matches.