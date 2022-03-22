OL Terron Armstead says he’s signing with Miami Dolphins

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Terron Armstead has become the Miami Dolphins’ latest big free agent move, announcing that he’s joining the team after spending his first nine NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. Armstead instantly becomes the presumed starter at left tackle for the Dolphins, whose offensive line struggled at times last season. His decision came one day after visiting Miami, then leaving without a deal completed.