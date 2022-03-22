Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:24 am

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal tests positive for COVID-19

KEYT

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation ahead of friendly internationals against Denmark and Germany. The Dutch soccer association says the 70-year-old Van Gaal tested positive on Tuesday morning. Assistant coaches Danny Blind, Henk Fraser and Frans Hoek will stand in for Van Gaal as the Netherlands prepares to play Denmark on Saturday and Germany on Tuesday. Both matches are at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content