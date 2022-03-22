Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal tests positive for COVID-19

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation ahead of friendly internationals against Denmark and Germany. The Dutch soccer association says the 70-year-old Van Gaal tested positive on Tuesday morning. Assistant coaches Danny Blind, Henk Fraser and Frans Hoek will stand in for Van Gaal as the Netherlands prepares to play Denmark on Saturday and Germany on Tuesday. Both matches are at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam.