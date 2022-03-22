Kevin Willard sees potential for greatness at Maryland

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Kevin Willard can see the potential in Maryland’s basketball program. Now it’s up to him to capitalize on it. The Terrapins have formally introduced Willard as their new coach. The former Seton Hall coach made it clear why he was willing to go from a Big East job to this one. He said Maryland is one of the top 10 jobs in college basketball. If anyone needed a reminder of what is possible, Gary Williams was in attendance when Willard spoke. It was Williams who led Maryland to a national championship 20 years ago. Since the end of Williams’ tenure in 2011, Maryland has made only one Sweet 16.