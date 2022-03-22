Italian cyclist ‘OK’ after collapsing at Catalonia Volta

MADRID (AP) — Italian cyclist Sonny Colbrelli is “conscious and feeling OK” a day after collapsing at the end of the first stage of the Catalonia Volta. Team Bahrain Victorious says Colbrelli “has since been in touch with family and friends as he recovers at the hospital.” The team says he will undergo further medical tests to “discover the cause of yesterday’s incident” in which he collapsed after crossing the line in the final sprint. Colbrelli finished the stage in second place. The team says “all cardiac tests carried out last night showed no signs of concern or compromised functions.”