India, Stephenson need to carry more of the load for Reds

By GARY SCHATZ

Associated Press

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Jonathan India and Tyler Stephenson pledge to avoid the “sophomore jinx” by setting new goals for the 2022 season taking on more responsibility in the Reds’ new lineup. India exceeded expectations by winning the Reds’ second base job last season and then National League Rookie of the Year. Stephenson showed he could be Cincinnati’s everyday catcher. The Reds traded Jesse Winker and Eugenio Suarez before training camp started and lost Nick Castellanos to free agency, making it even more important that the two young players reach the next level in 2022.