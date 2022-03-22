Guardians, ace Bieber agree to $6 million contract for 2022

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber avoided salary arbitration when he agreed to a $6 million, one-year contract. Bieber’s deal completed a day in which Cleveland signed all seven of its arbitration-eligible players. Bieber made $679,700 last season, when he was sidelined for three months with a strained shoulder muscle. The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner has said he’s open to signing a long-term deal with the Guardians.