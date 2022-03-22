Fortunate Friars living in moment with top seed Kansas next

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Providence was trailed by a national narrative entering the NCAA Tournament, that despite earning the Midwest Region’s fourth seed, it had been more lucky than good this season because of an 11-2 record in games decided by five points or less. The Friars used that as fuel as they held off South Dakota State and then blew past Richmond to advance to their first Sweet 16 since 1997. But despite limiting its first two opponents to just 54 points per game, Providence finds itself as an underdog against top seed Kansas.