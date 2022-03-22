Chiefs sign LB Lee, CB Barcoo for depth at both positions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs signed linebacker Elijah Lee, who starred in college just down Interstate 70 at Kansas State, and cornerback Luq Barcoo on Tuesday to provide depth at both positions.

Lee was a seventh-round pick of the Vikings in 2017 who spent his first three seasons with San Francisco before spending the past two with Detroit and Cleveland. He appeared in 16 games and had 15 tackles for the Browns last season.

Barcoo was an undrafted free agent who signed with Jacksonville in 2020 after a standout career at San Diego State. He bounced through the Arizona and San Francisco practice squads before he was cut in January.

The Chiefs have been busy in free agency, signing wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and safety Justin Reid, even though they were severely strapped for cash. They have been able to free up space by releasing linebacker Anthony Hitchens and restructuring the contracts of several other players, including defensive end Frank Clark.

