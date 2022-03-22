Chelsea owner Abramovich’s second yacht also docks in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish media reports say a second superyacht belonging to Chelsea soccer club owner and sanctioned Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has docked in a resort in southwestern Turkey. The private DHA news agency said the Bermuda-registered Eclipse docked at a port in the resort of Marmaris on Tuesday. A day earlier, another superyacht owned by Abramovich docked in the nearby resort of Bodrum. The yachts arrived in Turkey amid international efforts to freeze assets belonging to top Russian businessmen linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Turkey has not joined in sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.