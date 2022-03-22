Ash Barty retires from tennis at age 25; won 3 Grand Slams

By DENNIS PASSA

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty has announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 25. Barty says in an emotional video on social media: “I’m so happy and I’m so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right.” The announcement, later confirmed by the women’s tennis tour, comes less than two months after Barty won her home Australian Open to claim her third Grand Slam singles title. Barty, who left tennis to pursue a professional cricket career in 2014 but but returned to the sport two years later, won her major singles titles on three different surfaces — the 2019 French Open, the 2021 Wimbledon and the Australian Open on hard courts at Melbourne Park.