Towering Pirates shortstop Cruz aiming for big league spot

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz is hoping to turn last season’s cameo into a full-time gig. Cruz made his major league debut last October, appearing in two games and hitting the first home run of his big league career. The 6-foot-7 Cruz is considered a vital piece of Pittsburgh’s rebuilding project. Cruz says his goal during spring training is to earn a roster spot. Manager Derek Shelton thinks Cruz will likely start the season at Triple-A, a move that will allow the team to experiment by moving Cruz to different positions.