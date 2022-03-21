Tatum scores 36, Celtics roll past Oklahoma City 132-123

By JOE ERWIN-BUETTNER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-123. Tatum has scored 30-or-more points in his last three games, extending the streak on 11-of-19 shooting against Oklahoma City. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and Grant Williams scored 20. Tre Mann, set a Thunder franchise rookie scoring record with 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting and 7-of-12 sniping from 3-point range. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the Thunder lineup after being held out of Sunday’s loss to Orlando, scored 31 points.