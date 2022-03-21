Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 8:45 pm

Tatum scores 36, Celtics roll past Oklahoma City 132-123

KEYT

By JOE ERWIN-BUETTNER
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 36 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-123. Tatum has scored 30-or-more points in his last three games, extending the streak on 11-of-19 shooting against Oklahoma City. Jaylen Brown added 25 points and Grant Williams scored 20. Tre Mann, set a Thunder franchise rookie scoring record with 35 points on 13-of-21 shooting and 7-of-12 sniping from 3-point range. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the Thunder lineup after being held out of Sunday’s loss to Orlando, scored 31 points.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content