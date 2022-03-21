Shaken, now stirring: Remy Martin has Jayhawks in Sweet 16

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Basketball Writer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Remy Martin has been the catalyst for Kansas through the opening two rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The Jayhawks are in the Sweet 16 and will play No. 4 seed Providence on Friday night. Martin scored 15 points in a blowout of Texas Southern, then poured in 20 to help Kansas hold off Creighton in the first two rounds. It’s all been part of a late-season surge for the Arizona State transfer following a season marked by injuries and a crisis of confidence.