Purdue flexing muscles as it seeks elusive Final Four berth

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

Purdue’s using its extraordinary size to push around opponents, dominate the boards and get to the free-throw line over and over as it seeks its first Final Four berth in over four decades. The Boilermakers’ frontcourt combination of 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and 6-10 Trevion Williams causes matchup issues for just about any team in the country. Purdue has outrebounded its first two NCAA Tournament foes 83-61 and has outscored them 60-13 from the foul line. The third-seeded Boilermakers face No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s in an East Region semifinal Friday at Philadelphia.