New deal has given Patriots’ White boost after hip surgery

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Following the hip surgery that cut his 2021 season short after just three games, James White found himself in a state he’s rarely been during his eight NFL seasons: immobile. It’s been slow going since then, but the Patriots running back is slowly regaining his pep after signing a new two-year deal to remain in New England. He entered free agency open to anything but says the fact that coach Bill Belichick wanted him back has given him confidence to return to form in 2022.