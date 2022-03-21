Skip to Content
Maryland hires Seton Hall’s Willard as basketball coach

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Sports Writer

Kevin Willard is taking over as Maryland’s basketball coach after a dozen seasons at Seton Hall. The Terrapins announced the hire three days after Seton Hall’s season ended with a loss to TCU in the NCAA Tournament. Willard took the Pirates to five of the last six NCAA Tournaments. Maryland has been in the market for a new coach since Mark Turgeon’s departure in early December. Assistant Danny Manning took over as interim coach and the Terrapins went 15-17 for their first losing season since 1993.

The Associated Press

