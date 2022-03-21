Skip to Content
LSU hires Murray State’s McMahon to take over for Wade

By BRETT MARTEL
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU is filling its men’s basketball coaching vacancy with Murray State’s Matt McMahon. The move announced Monday night comes two days after Murray State’s season ended with a loss to Saint Peter’s in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The 43-year-old McMahon went 154-67 in seven seasons at Murray State and twice coached the Ohio Valley Conference school to first-round NCAA Tournament victories. McMahon replaces Will Wade, who was fired on March 12 amid allegations of major recruiting violations.

