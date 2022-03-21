Green hired as Illinois’ coach following success at Dayton

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois hired Shauna Green is its coach, hoping she can lift a struggling program following a winning tenure at Dayton. Green was chosen Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year three times while leading Dayton to five conference regular-season championships and a 127-50 record over six years. The Flyers went 26-6 this season, finishing first in the league in the regular season and beating DePaul in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Georgia. She replaces the retired Nancy Fahey. The Illini went 7-20 this season and were 42-99 overall in Fahey’s five years.