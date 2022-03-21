From refugee to Serie A, 18-year-old Cissé scores in debut

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — From refugee to amateur soccer player to Serie A scorer. Eighteen-year-old Moustapha Cissé has been through plenty in the last couple of years. Cissé arrived in Italy as a refugee in 2019 and soon joined Lecce-based team ASD Rinascita Refugees. He was with that amateur team until Atalanta signed him to a professional contract last month. Cissé made his Serie A debut on Sunday when he came on as a substitute in the 65th minute against Bologna. He scored the only goal of the match 17 minutes later. The goal and the win were huge for Atalanta. The team is now within eight points of fourth-place Juventus and the final Champions League spot.