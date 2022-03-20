William Byron wins wild NASCAR race at remodeled Atlanta

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — William Byron held off the freight train behind him, taking the checkered flag for his third NASCAR Cup victory while one last crash unfolded behind him. It was an appropriate finish to a thrilling, chaotic race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The reconfigured track — with new pavement and steeper banking — fulfilled those who predicted it would lead to frenzied pack racing at blistering speeds approaching those seen at Talladega and Daytona. The result was 47 lead changes among an Atlanta-record 20 drivers, wrecks taking out several top contenders, and a bunch of smashed-up race cars to lug home.