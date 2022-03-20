Skip to Content
Sweet 16 primer: All eyes on Peacocks after wild 1st weekend

By ERIC OLSON
AP Sports Writer

Top seeds Gonzaga and Kansas are in the NCAA Sweet 16. So is giant killer Saint Peter’s, which became only the third No. 15 seed to make it this far. And Coach K’s farewell tour continues as he and his Duke Blue Devils made it to the Sweet 16, too. The eight regional semifinal matchups will be set by Sunday night. This is the second year in a row a No. 15 has advanced. Last year it was Oral Roberts. This time it’s Saint Peter’s, which knocked off Kentucky and Murray State.

The Associated Press

